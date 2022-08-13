Major Case Squad seeks public help with Belleville homicide

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a fatal shooting that happened in Belleville Friday.

The shooting happened in the 9800 block of W. Main Street around 10:45 p.m. Officers say they found 33-year-old Deante White wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Case Squad is seeking the public’s help with identifying a “person of interest”.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case Squad at 618-355-9793 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

