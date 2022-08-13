Major Case Squad investigating Belleville homicide
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a fatal shooting that happened in Belleville Friday.
The shooting happened in the 9800 block of W. Main Street around 10:45 p.m. Officers say they found 33-year-old Deante White wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.