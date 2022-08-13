4Warn Forecast: Briefly hot this weekend

Weather Discussion: Heat briefly pops in this weekend with temperatures hitting 90 and a slight uptick in humidity. While it will be hot in the afternoon, take advantage of this great pool weather! A cold front moves in Sunday night which will knock us down to the 80s for much of the upcoming week.

Our rain chances return briefly with another cold front Monday night. Showers and thunderstorms continue Tuesday before the rain tapers off Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.