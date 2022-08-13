Following years of declining rates, pediatricians stress the importance of back to school vaccinations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As students and families get ready for the start of a new school year, pediatricians and local health agencies in the metro are trying to help families get up to date on mandatory vaccinations.

“We have been really busy, which is amazing. I think a lot of people were a little bit of hesitant to come to the doctor over the pandemic, so we’re really happy to be welcoming these kids back,” said Dr. Jessica Smith who is a Pediatrician at Mercy Pediatrics in Chesterfield.

This push comes after a lag seen nationwide among families not taking their kids to get routine vaccinations.

“Nationwide, [doctors and pediatricians] have seen notable declines in routine vaccinations during the covid pandemic, for many reasons,” said Amanda Brzozowski, a Senior Epidemiologist with St. Louis County Department of Public Health. “Including things like it was harder to get to the doctor’s office especially during the early months of the pandemic.”

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services did report a drop in back-to-school vaccinations among kindergarteners. For polio vaccines, immunizations dropped from nearly 95 percent during the 2019-2020 school year to nearly 92 percent in the 2021-2022 school year. There was a similar drop for the MMR and DTap vaccines.

Brzozowski says now more than ever, as masking-wearing and other forms of mitigating disease spread have reduced, should families be focusing on getting kids up to date on their vaccines.

“Even the diseases that have long been gone, long been not on our radar, some of them are even coming back on our radar,” she said. “So, it’s important to not just remember vaccines for covid for influenza but we still need to keep Measles and Mumps and Rubella and Polio all at bay and the way to do that is through keeping up with routine childhood immunizations.”

“Definitely some of the older kids, and really I feel like the teenagers,” she said. “I think a lot of parents were like, ‘They’re fine, they’re doing online school, there’s really no reason to rush them to the doctor.’ So, I do find that actually the teenagers are a little bit more behind in vaccines.”

Families may who be hesitant about these immunizations or optional vaccines being offered to children, like the COVID-19 vaccine, should speak directly with their provider

“In many cases, we’re booked up, so don’t wait till the last minute,” said Smith. “Call your pediatrician, make your appointment.”

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is still offering no-cost immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines for children at their three clinic locations Monday through Friday, with two special Saturday clinics on August 13th and September 10 at the John C. Murphy Health Center.

More information can be found here.

