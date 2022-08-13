Charges allege Bridgeton woman struck, killed 1-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Bridgeton woman was charged Thursday with striking and killing a child in April.

Police said 26-year-old Madeleine Escalante was in a relationship with the child’s father at the time the child died. Court documents say Escalante was caring for the 23-month-old child on April 8 when she called 911 and reported the child was unresponsive.

The child had bruises on her head and chest and suffered multiple hemorrhages and a skull fracture. She died from the injuries, and the death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt trauma. Police said Escalante was the only person with the child at the time of her injuries.

Charges against Escalante allege she struck the child in the head or struck her head against an object. The official charge listed is abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

Escalante’s bond was set at $250,000. A mugshot of Escalante was not immediately available.

