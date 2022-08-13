4Warn Forecast: Getting Hotter & More Humid on Sunday

Weather Discussion:

Temperatures will increase this weekend and we’ll really notice an increase in humidity, particularly on Sunday. But the increase of heat & humidity will be brief.

A cold front will move through on Sunday. You probably won’t notice it as there will only be a wind shift to the NW with frontal passage. The cooler air lags behind the front so we don’t really notice cooler temperatures until Monday.

Rain is likely from late Monday night through late Tuesday night, possibly lingering into early Wednesday morning. Most of our area will stay under 1″ of rain with this round. The higher amounts are expected over Central & Southern MO, where they really need it.

Temperatures will remain below average from Monday through next weekend.

