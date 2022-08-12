State officials reportedly planning to invest in electric vehicle charging stations

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- State transportation officials are banking big time on electric vehicles.

Officials are reportedly planning to make a more-than-$100-million investment in EV charging stations. The department of transportation submitted a draft to the federal government outlining how it plans to add charging stations in key spots along Missouri highways, according to a report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

In Illinois, any electric vehicle purchase is eligible for a $4,000 rebate. The offer runs through July 1, 2026, and the rebate must be filed within 90 days of purchase.

