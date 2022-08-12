State officials reportedly planning to invest in electric vehicle charging stations

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- State transportation officials are banking big time on electric vehicles.

Officials are reportedly planning to make a more-than-$100-million investment in EV charging stations. The department of transportation submitted a draft to the federal government outlining how it plans to add charging stations in key spots along Missouri highways, according to a report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

In Illinois, any electric vehicle purchase is eligible for a $4,000 rebate. The offer runs through July 1, 2026, and the rebate must be filed within 90 days of purchase.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

daughter killed
Daughter of St. Louis mother who works with families affected by gun violence killed in shooting
EV
Missouri taking steps toward more electric vehicle charging stations
daughter killed
Daughter of St. Louis mother who works with families affected by gun violence killed in shooting
Loop Lofts
Loop Lofts owners say safety was their priority when giving tenants a 72-hour notice to leave