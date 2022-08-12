St. Louis region gets 1,900 Monkeypox vaccines

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services gave St. Louis County 1,900 Monkeypox vaccines to be distributed among four area counties.

DHSS designated the St. Louis County Department of Health as the region’s hub for Monkeypox vaccines that will be used in St. Louis County and City, Jefferson and St. Charles Counties.

There have been Monkeypox cases reported in the St. Louis area since it started spreading in the U.S. It is mostly spread through skin-to-skin contact with an infected person. Men who have sex with men have been the most affected by the virus so far. The St. Louis County Department of Health said those men will be prioritized in its vaccination plan.

DHSS set up a survey to identify people who are at high risk for contracting the virus and who may qualify for the first round of doses.

Monkeypox is rarely fatal. It often causes flu-like symptoms and fatigue, followed by a rash.

