Search on for missing Chicago area man last seen near Alton

Joseph Nies
Joseph Nies(Missouri Highway Patrol)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT
ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing man from the Chicago area who may be heading to Chesterfield.

Police are looking for 83-year-old Joseph Nies. Authorities say he left his home in Algonquin, Illinois Thursday morning and may be headed to Chesterfield. His car, a dark green 2010 Lexus LS 460, was last seen going west on the Clark Bridge from Alton into Missouri. His car bears Illinois license plate # 1049095.

He is described as 5′5″, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray tee shirt, gray shorts, white socks and brown shoes. Police say he wears hearing aids and suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

