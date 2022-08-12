Search on for missing Chicago area man last seen near Alton canceled

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been canceled after a man went missing from the Chicago area.

Joseph Nies, 83, was located safe in Oklahoma. Police were looking for the 83-year-old after they said he left his home in Algonquin, Illinois Thursday morning and may have been headed to Chesterfield. His car, a dark green 2010 Lexus LS 460, was last seen going west on the Clark Bridge from Alton into Missouri. His car bears Illinois license plate # 1049095.

He is described as 5′5″, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray tee shirt, gray shorts, white socks and brown shoes. Police say he wears hearing aids and suffers from dementia.

