Photos: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A condominium at the historic Oxford building in the Central West End is on the market.

The building was built in 1907. It has 18 total units, two elevators, a pool, weight room, tennis courts and large storage rooms.

5290 Waterman Boulevard #2E was featured in several design magazines and has been completely renovated over the last two years. The three-bedroom condominium is 2,578 square feet.

Click here to learn more about the listing that is held by Ted Wight.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.