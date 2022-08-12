Photos: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building

Caption
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A condominium at the historic Oxford building in the Central West End is on the market.

The building was built in 1907. It has 18 total units, two elevators, a pool, weight room, tennis courts and large storage rooms.

Reside in St. Louis: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building

5290 Waterman Boulevard #2E was featured in several design magazines and has been completely renovated over the last two years. The three-bedroom condominium is 2,578 square feet.

Click here to learn more about the listing that is held by Ted Wight.

