Heating Up For The Weekend

Weather Discussion: Changes for the weekend as it heats up Saturday though it won’t be too humid. So a nice pool day and warm but dry for your evening plans. Sunday turns more humid, so the high near 90 will feel more like 96.

Rain Next Week: There’s a good chance for rain Tuesday and some potential to see over 1″ in parts of the region. The exact timing and location of the heaviest rain is uncertain, but we wanted to make you aware and check back with us for updates.

Next week we will have below normal temperatures all week, generally in the 80s. And while there is a chance of rain Tuesday and a slight chance Wednesday, there will be plenty of dry days and dry time too.

