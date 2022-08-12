Farmington man facing child porn charges

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A 60-year-old man from Farmington has been arrested on child porn charges.

Mark Alan Chaplin was arrested Wednesday and is charged with two counts of promoting child porn and four counts of possession of child porn.

Police say they searched Chaplin’s home on Hawthorne Drive and seized child porn and computer equipment.

Chaplin is being held in the St. Francois County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.