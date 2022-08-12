Farmington man facing child porn charges

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A 60-year-old man from Farmington has been arrested on child porn charges.

Mark Alan Chaplin was arrested Wednesday and is charged with two counts of promoting child porn and four counts of possession of child porn.

Police say they searched Chaplin’s home on Hawthorne Drive and seized child porn and computer equipment.

Chaplin is being held in the St. Francois County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a St. Louis City nightclub...
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at St. Louis City nightclub
daughter killed
Daughter of St. Louis mother who works with families affected by gun violence killed in shooting
