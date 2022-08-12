East St. Louis flood victims remain frustrated without FEMA, other state assistance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Frustration continues to mount for East St. Louis residents like Glenda Merriweather.

“Come on now, this what, we’re now in our third week…and nothing has been done yet,” said Merriweather. “Out in Cahokia I just on the news that they’re [going to] get their sewer lines fixed, what about East St. Louis? In St. Louis, FEMA is coming to assist them. What about Edgemont in East St. Louis? What about Parkside? Don’t forget them over there. So yes, I feel neglected.”

Her home, now in disarray and completed gutted from the inside, sits off of Terrace Drive, which is one of the hardest hit regions in St. Clair County.

“Only thing that’s left is the stove and the refrigerator that you see here. A file cabinet, a chair,” said Merriweather. “Everything else is gone.”

She says the city is telling resident to wait before they can begin to rebuild their homes and does not understand why.

“Everybody’s frustrated because we want to come home. Thank god for family members and other places to stay but there’s no place like home,” said Merriweather. “But we haven’t heard from anyone. Not FEMA.”

News 4 spoke with East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III one on one about residents’ frustrations.

“The city has not prohibited anybody from working on their homes, we just want to make sure that in doing such, for their own benefit, they make sure that they document the damages that were done in their homes,” said Eastern.

Eastern says they have been working closely with state and local agencies to get residents the assistance they need, despite not having a designated emergency response team for the city.

“It’s myself, with all the department heads. We get in the room and we figure it out, and that is the emergency team response team,” said Eastern. “Trying to get those resources from FEMA all the way down to just the regular community resources that we already have.”

Yet, as residents look to communities across the river already getting attention on the ground from FEMA, they are wondering why this has not happened in East. St. Louis.

“The thing that’s been illustrated to us that there’s certain thresholds that we need to embark upon in order to be able to get FEMA here locally,” said Eastman. “We understand that FEMA has been in St. Louis, but in those regions more homes have been affected, those homes are more upscale homes, so the cost driver...may illustrate it, or dictate it I should say, FEMA being able to come at a quicker rate than here in the city of East St. Louis.”

News 4 asked a FEMA representative who was in St. Louis earlier this week, why there is no assistance in East St. Louis. For one, FEMA Region 5, which oversees the federal disaster response in Illinois, has not received any requests for assistance from the state of Illinois.

“What has to be in the Governor’s request if that request is made is that the unmet needs are beyond the capability of the state, including all state resources and charitable organizations in the affected area,” said John Mills with FEMA. “So, it’s not always automatic. That’s why the damage assessments are a really important part of the process to see how widespread is the damage and what are the unmet needs in the community.”

News 4 reached out to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office. His spokesperson provided information regarding the Multi Agency Resource Centers held in East St. Louis earlier this month as well as a copy of the disaster declaration for St. Clair and Washington Counties. He did not address why FEMA assistance has not been requested.

“It makes me wanna just pack up and let’s move. [Get an] offer for the property and let’s go,” said Merriweather.

A spokesperson for Illinois Emergency Management reiterates that it is likely because the community will not reach the threshold of damage for what is needed to be able to get FEMA assistance. However, IEMA tells News 4 a Small Businesses Administration team in is on the ground in the East St. Louis area this week assessing the damage. The findings could potentially open the door to low-cost loans for people and businesses in the affected areas.

As far as immediate need, the city of East St. Louis is giving away supplies for flood victims this Friday with the help of more than 20 Lowes stores from around the bistate. Buckets filled with free cleaning and recovery supplies will be handed out to residents who show up at East St. Louis City Hall starting at 10:30 a.m.

