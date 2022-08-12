Daughter of St. Louis mother who works with families affected by gun violence killed in shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The family of a woman killed while driving on North Broadway early Monday morning is experiencing tragic irony.

D’Asia Bowers, 25, was driving in the 2500 block of North Broadway around 12:30 a.m. when she was shot and killed.

“We know she was driving, she was on the phone with her boyfriend and he heard two pops and she dropped the phone while she was on Facetime with him,” said Zachariah Davis, Bowers’ father.

Davis said his daughter didn’t know a stranger and was a lover of animals. She enjoyed being in the outdoors and was a mother to a 6-year-old daughter. Her parents said her death was unprovoked and completely random.

“She didn’t do anything to anybody,” said Shantasha Love-Davis, Bowers’ mother. “She was minding her business, driving alone...even though she wasn’t perfect, she was perfect to me and they took her from me.”

St. Louis Police confirmed they are investigating the killing and following up on leads. Bowers was discovered in her car, along with her dog, around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

Bowers’ mother, Love-Davis, works at Diamond Diva, a local non-profit that provides support and resources to families affected by gun violence and domestic violence.

After comforting countless families following tragedy, she never imagined the tables would turn.

“For this to knock at my door...for all I do already with violence...why is this laid on my lap?” she said. “So I honestly never thought this would be the fate, with violence.”

Bowers graduated from Parkway South, spending much of her childhood in St. Louis after the family relocated from Houston in 2009.

“For the last 13 years we’ve done our best to raise our children here, we love the culture of this city but we don’t want our other three children to live in fear or be afraid to go outside,” Davis said.

He hopes civic leaders, along with city leaders and parents can help address gun violence by getting to the heart of what he says is the issue: a lack of respect for human life.

A vigil will be held Friday night at 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Broadway to honor Bowers’ life.

If you have any information about this case, call Crimestoppers.

