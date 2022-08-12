Back-to-school events in St. Louis Aug. 13-14

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The school year is just around the corner. News 4 has compiled a list of events that may be of interest for students and families before heading into the classroom.

Annie Malone Family Fest(5355 Page Blvd., St. Louis): Annie Malone will host its first Family Fest event Saturday from 11 a.m-5 p.m. The event will include free school supplies, physicals, eye exams, immunizations, mental health services, dental exams and resources for families.

Better Family Life Back-2-School Festival(5415 Page Blvd., St. Louis): Better Family Life will host its annual back-to-school event Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. School supplies will be given away to students and there will also be live entertainment, free haircuts and food. There will be health and dental screenings as well.

Beyond the Backpack event(7855 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis): This event will provide free backpacks and school supplies, health screenings, haircuts, immunizations and resources from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Normandy Early Learning Center. Food, a petting zoo and a bounce house will also be featured at the event.

Hazelwood Back-to-School Fair: Three fairs will be held in Hazelwood Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Central High School, East High School and West High School will have events in the schools’ gyms. There will be backpacks and school supplies for students.