4Warn Weather: Mild Friday, Heating Up For The Weekend

Weather Discussion: Cooler, drier air is spilling into our area behind a cool front that moved through last night. Look for lower temperatures and humidity levels today. A very comfortable pattern. Temperatures rise through the weekend along with humidity levels. There is a chance for rain late Monday night with cooler temperatures anticipated next week.

The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak on August 11-12. Illumination from a full moon will make it a little tricky to see the meteors but experts still expect a good show. You don’t have to look in one spot in the sky. Instead, find a dark area away from city lights and look up into a dark spot in the sky as meteors will speed across the sky. What you’re seeing is bits of rock and ice leftover from the Comet Swift-Tuttle burning up as they collide with Earth’s atmosphere.

