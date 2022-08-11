St. Charles man pleads guilty for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles man charged in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building pleaded guilty.

In 2021, Jonas Buxton, 25, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

The FBI received a tip on Jan. 31 through its National Threat Operations Center that Buxton was involved in the Jan. 6 riot and he may have been carrying an AR-15. The tipster was someone close to Buxton’s family, according to an FBI report. A second tipster told the FBI that Buxton worked at a store in St. Charles. Once Buxton became aware the FBI announced was arresting people associated with the Capitol riot, Buxton quit his job and went into hiding, the tipster said.

The FBI determined through cell phone records that Buxton’s location on Jan. 6, 2021, was consistent with the location of the Capitol Building, including inside the building. The FBI also verified a person who appears to be Buxton was inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 through multiple security cameras.

Prosecutors said Buxton expressed interest in joining the far-right group Oath Keepers, one of the groups accused of spurring the riots. About 23 Missourians were charged in the Capitol attack. Fourteen have pleaded guilty.

