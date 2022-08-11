Potosi, MO police officer charged with alleged sex crimes

POTOSI, Mo. (KMOV) -- A police officer in Potosi, Missouri was charged Wednesday for allegedly committing multiple sex crimes.

Potosi Police Chief Michael Gum said in a press release that one of his own officers, Matthew Skaggs, was arrested and charged after the Missouri State Highway Patrol initiated an investigation. Skaggs was charged with attempted statutory sodomy, enticement of a child under 15 and endangering the welfare of a child.

In the press release, Gum said someone reported misconduct by an officer, which led to him requesting an investigation from MSHP.

A mugshot of Skaggs was not immediately available. He is being held at the Washington County Jail.

