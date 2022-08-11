‘The nightmare is over’: Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Kinloch convicted

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Wednesday, a 46-year-old man from St. Louis County was convicted for sexually assaulting two women in Kinloch dating back to 2020.

After five hours of deliberation, a jury convicted 46-year-old Michael Bryant of three counts of sodomy, kidnapping, two counts of assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Prosecutors said Bryant assaulted two women on April 10 and April 19 two years ago. Bryant’s DNA was found under one of the women’s fingernails.

“What he did I begged him not to do,” one victim, who knew Bryant, testified. The other woman said she has been trying to “erase this from my memory for two years.”

His sentencing will be at 9 a.m. on Sept. 30.

“The women sodomized by this man described him as a ‘monster’ and their experiences at his hands as a ‘nightmare,’” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “This monster will now remain behind bars. The nightmare is over.”

