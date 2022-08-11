Multi-agency resource centers close in St. Louis; flood victims directed to call FEMA for help

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Thursday was the last day for flood victims to go to the multi-agency resource center in St. Louis. With those centers closing, it’s left people wondering what they can do to still get help.

Thursday’s resource center reached its capacity on Wednesday night. People who were turned away from the center on Wednesday were able to sign up for time slots on Thursday.

Kim Elliott and Tywan Moore tell News 4 the resource center was hectic on Wednesday, with people scrambling to sign up.

“Last week we waited and waited and kept coming back and putting our name on the list,” Moore says. “They kept telling us to come back this day but we kept getting turned away.”

Moore and Elliott know the craziness that’s been at those resource centers in North St. Louis. News 4 has been at the Friendly Temple Church daily documenting the community need.

“You had to sign a list and if you didn’t sign a list you got turned away from the program,” Elliott says. “It was so hectic so we had to find four different boards to get up there.”

For the flood victims who haven’t been able to get into the resource center, they’re told to call 211 or FEMA for help.

News 4 asked what happens next.

John Mills with FEMA says if they can help you, an inspector will come to your home and document the damage.

“Everyone who applies will receive a letter in the mail or electronically explaining what they are eligible to receive and what the money is for,” Mills says.

FEMA does need proof you were living at the affected address during the time of the flood. If that documentation is handed in with the application, Mills says the FEMA money can be granted within days.

“We know a lot of people are going through a tough time right now and we want to help as many people as we can,” Mills says.

Because of the flood, Elliott and Moore aren’t able to stay in their home. Instead, they are paying for an extended stay.

Elliott says that’s a big financial strain on their family and she is hoping the resources can help alleviate that.

“It’s a lot,” Elliott says. “It’s hard on the family because you can only earn so much. You’re working and trying to maintain everything. You lost a lot.”

News 4 wanted to know if there were any other avenues for help.

The St. Louis Mayor’s office says they do not have any programs offered within the city and urge people to contact FEMA or 211.

News 4 also reached out to Congresswoman Cori Bush and received this statement:

“This record-breaking flooding devastated our community and left people in need for immediate help and significant disaster relief. I am urging folks to apply for disaster relief through FEMA by visiting http://disasterassistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362 (FEMA). If you are in need of immediate relief, and you were unable to access the MARC today, please call our office at (314) 955-9980 and we can direct you to the proper resources.”

