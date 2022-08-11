Inmate dies at St. Louis City Justice Center

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An inmate at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday, according to an official at the jail.

Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons Abdullah said in a statement that an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday afternoon. At 3:47, she said, 911 was called. An ambulance then took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m., the statement said.

The statement regarding the man’s death did not mention any details about who he was. The circumstances around his death are also unclear.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

