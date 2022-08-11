Homes restored by disaster crews after flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Disaster relief crews are on the ground across the region visiting water-ravaged homes.

This week, North City residents are seeing their houses be restored after historic flooding destroyed the inside.

“They came, they cleaned up, and they swept it up,” says resident Gary Morris.

Disaster crews like Rubicon pulled up and removed debris and water and tossed out everything the high waters ruined.

Historic rain turned Norwood Avenue into a lake.

“Water was up this high. God sent some people that came and helped us out so much,” says homeowner Alan Jones. “Everything was flooded. All the furniture, clothes, everything.”

It was a helping hand his neighbor Gary Morris did not expect.

“When the governor came to St. Louis his first stop was St. Charles, then he went to Wentzville,” says Morris. “He never came to this area.”

His basement was left in disarray after the flood, but in just 24 hours that changed. A special visit from volunteers made all the difference.

FEMA also stopped by to help neighbors apply for relief money while the American Red Cross arrived with cleaning kits and donations.

“The humidifiers were a wonderful thing because it took a lot of odor out of this basement,” says Morris. “I’ve been running it ever since because at one point it was so strong you couldn’t stay here.”

A St. Louis neighborhood is thankful they aren’t being forgotten after the devastation.

Renters and homeowners impacted by flooding are being asked to apply online for FEMA assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1(800)-621-3362.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.