Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in South County will serve customers for a final time Friday

Logo for Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream in St. Louis.(Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in South County has announced they will be permanently closing.

The restaurant on Watson Road in Marlborough posted on Facebook that the final day they will serve customers will be Friday. The restaurant’s St. Peters location on Jungermann Road will remain open.

