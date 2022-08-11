Granite City man dies after being attacked inside home

Blake Streeb Mugshot
Blake Streeb Mugshot(Madison County Sheriff's Office, Illinois)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - A violent attack inside a Metro East home left a man dead and another person injured, police said.

Just past 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue in Granite City. Streeb was arrested at the home while the two victims were hospitalized in St. Louis. One of the victims, later identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay, died from his injuries.

Streeb is facing first-degree murder and battery charges. His bond is set at $1 million.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Drone 4 captured an aerial view of the fire in Madison, Illinois.
Shelter-in-place order lifted following five-alarm fire at recycling center
Robert Merkle is accused of stalking women.
Man, 53, who terrorized local women on dating apps indicted for cyberstalking
A a St. Louis County jury convicted Michael Andrew Bryant, 46, of three counts of Sodomy 1st...
‘The nightmare is over’: Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Kinloch convicted
2-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks