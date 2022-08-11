Granite City man dies after being attacked inside home

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - A violent attack inside a Metro East home left a man dead and another person injured, police said.

Just past 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue in Granite City. Streeb was arrested at the home while the two victims were hospitalized in St. Louis. One of the victims, later identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay, died from his injuries.

Streeb is facing first-degree murder and battery charges. His bond is set at $1 million.

