Frustration hits loved ones after suspect in Ted Drewes fatal hit-and-run is released from jail

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Nearly two weeks later and the CBC community is still reeling from the loss of 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai, the victim of a fatal hit-and-run near Ted Drewes on Chippewa.

“I don’t know how many ways I can say he was a great kid,” said Joe Henken. “He’s the kind of student that brings a smile to your face. Quiet but diligent, determined, kind. He’s one of those kids that kind of had a way about him that made you want to be better.”

Henken is the director of the CBC Stem Academy and worked closely with Nikolai. He says the 17-year-old had a passion for robotics and computer science. Henken says he knows Nikolai’s death has been especially hard on the students in his program.

“And we pray for his family, and we pray for closure,” said Henken.

Monday, it appeared Nikolai’s loved ones were one step closer to that closure when a 25-year-old man believed to be the driver involved in the hit-and-run turned himself into police. However, charges have not been filed by the city prosecutor, and the man was later released from custody.

“The detectives are currently working with the Circuit Attorney’s office to make sure that we gather as much investigative information as possible so we could get charges issued on this case,” said Capt. Christi Marks with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department during Wednesday’s weekly violent crime briefing.

News 4 also asked the St. Louis City Circuit Attorney’s office for what information they need to issue charges. A spokesperson for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office said the case is still under investigation.

“I do believe that it’s a very good case, and I believe at the conclusion of this investigation that the results that we see, we’ll be pleased with,” said Capt. Marks.

News 4 reached out and went to the person of interest’s home to get his side of the story following his release. No one answered the door at the residence.

Henken says he cannot speak for what the family would want says he hopes there is a conclusion that can help them move on and focus on honoring Nikolai.

“Me personally, I would like to see an arrest, because there should be consequences for those actions,” said Henken.

Henken tells News 4 the stem academy is working on a couple of ways to honor Nikolai this upcoming school year and that includes honoring him at an upcoming computer science induction ceremony banquet on August 26.

