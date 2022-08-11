Dive team searches Dardenne Creek for object found by pipeline company

By Matt Woods
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A dive team is searching Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4.

St. Charles County Police said a pipeline company was doing a survey in the area around 2:30 when thermal imaging cameras found an object submerged in the creek. Police said it is unknown what the object is and that there is an investigation. Divers are searching near where Highway B crosses the creek in northern St. Charles County.

News 4 is working to find more information and will provide it as it becomes available.

