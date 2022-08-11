City Foundry STL celebrates one-year anniversary

The City Foundry STL Food Hall

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Businesses inside City Foundry STL are celebrating the Food Hall’s one-year anniversary with specials.

The Food Hall opened on August 11, 2021, featuring 11 kitchens with cuisines from around the world. In the first week, it saw 15,000 guests. In a year, it has added six new kitchens to the Food Hall and seven retail tenants.

To celebrate the anniversary, City Found STL will be having a social media giveaway through August 14 with one person winning the chance to win the ultimate City Foundry STL gift basket.

Below are the select business birth specials:

Hello Poke & Poptimism: Located in The Food Hall at City Foundry STL and available Saturday, August 20 through Sunday, August 21

  • Two kitchens within The Food Hall at City Foundry STL, Hello Poke and Poptimism, team up to create a birthday collaboration called the “Taiyaki Soft Serve Birthday Special.” This creation combines Japanese fish-shaped waffle cakes from Hello Poke with Poptimism’s soft serve ice cream and special toppings from both kitchens. It runs on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21.

Patty’s Cheesecakes: Located in The Food Hall at City Foundry STL

  • Patty’s Cheesecakes celebrates City Foundry’s one-year anniversary by offering Birthday Cheesecake Pops on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14.

Vacancy Gallery: Located at City Foundry STL on Saturday, August 13 & Sunday, August 14 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

  • Vacancy Gallery, the newly opened art gallery within City Foundry STL, offers a 15% off promotion across everything in the store when shoppers mention its City Foundry’s birthday.

VibeSzn: Located at City Foundry STL on Sunday, August 14 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

  • VibeSzn, the e-commerce jewelry brand, is hosting a birthday party on Sunday, August 14 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The store is offering a 30% off promotion on all rings and will also have cupcakes for customers while supplies last.

