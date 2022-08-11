City Foundry STL celebrates one-year anniversary

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Businesses inside City Foundry STL are celebrating the Food Hall’s one-year anniversary with specials.

The Food Hall opened on August 11, 2021, featuring 11 kitchens with cuisines from around the world. In the first week, it saw 15,000 guests. In a year, it has added six new kitchens to the Food Hall and seven retail tenants.

To celebrate the anniversary, City Found STL will be having a social media giveaway through August 14 with one person winning the chance to win the ultimate City Foundry STL gift basket.

Below are the select business birth specials:

Hello Poke & Poptimism: Located in The Food Hall at City Foundry STL and available Saturday, August 20 through Sunday, August 21

Two kitchens within The Food Hall at City Foundry STL, Hello Poke and Poptimism, team up to create a birthday collaboration called the “Taiyaki Soft Serve Birthday Special.” This creation combines Japanese fish-shaped waffle cakes from Hello Poke with Poptimism’s soft serve ice cream and special toppings from both kitchens. It runs on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21.

Patty’s Cheesecakes: Located in The Food Hall at City Foundry STL

Patty’s Cheesecakes celebrates City Foundry’s one-year anniversary by offering Birthday Cheesecake Pops on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14.

Vacancy Gallery: Located at City Foundry STL on Saturday, August 13 & Sunday, August 14 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vacancy Gallery, the newly opened art gallery within City Foundry STL, offers a 15% off promotion across everything in the store when shoppers mention its City Foundry’s birthday.

VibeSzn: Located at City Foundry STL on Sunday, August 14 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

VibeSzn, the e-commerce jewelry brand, is hosting a birthday party on Sunday, August 14 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The store is offering a 30% off promotion on all rings and will also have cupcakes for customers while supplies last.

