Bisson Mansion for sale

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of Missouri’s oldest historic homes is up for sale right here in St. Louis.

The Bissell Mansion in North City is nearly 200 years old, built by Captain Lewis Bissell in 1823. A sign outside the property claims it is St. Louis’ oldest brick home.

The 12-room mansion is nearly 6,000 square feet and was just listed for $250,000. The property is located on Randall Place just off of Grand Blvd.

The sale posting states two adjacent lots are also included and needed separately. The lot was recently the site of the Bissell Mansion Restaurant and Murder Mystery Diner Theatre.

