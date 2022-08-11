4Warn Weather: Sunny and warm

Weather Discussion
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Sunny and warm today. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday. A bit cooler & less humid tomorrow and then it heats up over the weekend. No rain in the forecast until Monday of next week. Slight chances for rain & storms are in the forecast through Wednesday.

The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak on August 11-12. Illumination from a full moon will make it a little tricky to see the meteors but experts still expect a good show.

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Weather: Heating Up This Weekend
4Warn Weather: Heating Up This Weekend
4Warn Weather: Mostly Sunny With Below Average Temperatures
4Warn Weather: Mostly Sunny With Below Average Temperatures
7 day
4Warn Weather: Lower Humidity, Sunny
7day
4Warn Weather: Sunny and warm