4Warn Weather: Sunny and warm

Weather Discussion: Sunny and warm today. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday. A bit cooler & less humid tomorrow and then it heats up over the weekend. No rain in the forecast until Monday of next week. Slight chances for rain & storms are in the forecast through Wednesday.

The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak on August 11-12. Illumination from a full moon will make it a little tricky to see the meteors but experts still expect a good show.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.