4Warn Weather: Mild Friday, Heating Up For The Weekend

Weather Discussion: A front comes through this evening with less humid air for Friday and a slight cool down to the low 80s. But it will heat back up this weekend with more humidity Saturday and Sunday. However, this is more near normal heat and not the extreme heat like last weekend. So, expect some good pool day weather and warm evenings at the MUNY and Cardinals games this weekend.

Rain Next Week: Chances for rain and storms come back next week, though we’ve see some changes in the models that make us less confident on the exact timing. We have slight chances Monday & Wednesday with the highest chance now on Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted on that wet weather, but the front arriving will cool our temperatures down and keep us in a near to below normal pattern next week.

The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak on August 11-12. Illumination from a full moon will make it a little tricky to see the meteors but experts still expect a good show. You don’t have to look in one spot in the sky. Instead, find a dark area away from city lights and look up into a dark spot in the sky as meteors will speed across the sky. What you’re seeing is bits of rock and ice leftover from the Comet Swift-Tuttle burning up as they collide with Earth’s atmosphere.

