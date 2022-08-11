$400 million plan proposes hotel, apartments and restaurants on Manchester in Brentwood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A plan from Green Street Real Estate proposes to overhaul Manchester Road between Hanley and Brentwood to bring new housing, businesses and entertainment to the City of Brentwood.

“I think their vision is consistent with the vision we have that’s stated in our comprehensive plan,” said Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt.

He said the city put out requests for proposals, seeking a major overhaul of the city’s busy thoroughfare.

The proposal spans 40 acres, includes 23 buildings including a hotel, offices, apartments, townhomes, restaurants, a brewery and mixed-use commercial spaces.

“Anything we can do to build up the city and attract more people to the Brentwood area I think would be great,” said Stephen Wallace, who owns Blue City Athletics on Manchester Road.

Green Street says they will not use eminent domain on single-family homes, but their plan does include buying up numerous buildings and properties in the redevelopment area.

The plan was approved by the city’s redevelopment board last month and goes before the full Board of Aldermen on Monday.

The mayor says that will be the first of many public meetings for people to weigh in on the project.

Concerns regarding eminent domain, traffic, infrastructure and flood concerns were all brought up at the redevelopment board meeting.

Mayor Dimmittt says the Brentwood Bound project which is already underway and is working to mitigate past flood problems and revamp Manchester Road is working. He says while the record-breaking rain did flood parts of Brentwood, he believes once complete, Brentwood Bound will accomplish its goals.

In the Green Street proposal, the developer recognized the need for additional flood mitigation through landscaping.

The $400 million project would happen in three phases and the developer is seeking 10 years of property tax abatement with an additional special 1 percent sales tax through a Community Improvement District.

“The Master Plan is designed to carefully balance municipal goals, community aspirations and market realities. It is critical that what is built makes Brentwood stronger by providing additional housing options and a diversified tax base,” reads the presentation.

To see renderings and the full presentation, click here.

