2-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A two-year-old boy from Sunrise Beach is hospitalized after a near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the boy walked away from a house on Wednesday night on Tara Vista Road west of Osage Beach. Troopers say he was found in the water just after 8 p.m.  

Emergency crews airlifted the child to a Columbia hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Robert Merkle is accused of stalking women.
Man, 53, who terrorized local women on dating apps indicted for cyberstalking
A a St. Louis County jury convicted Michael Andrew Bryant, 46, of three counts of Sodomy 1st...
‘The nightmare is over’: Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Kinloch convicted
Jonas Buxton
St. Charles man pleads guilty for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
SWAT team
Armed man shoots himself after barraciading himself in Belleville home, police say