$1.2 billion redevelopment project planned for Chouteau’s Landing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The company “Good Development Group” is planning a $1.2 billion mixed-use redevelopment project for an area of south St. Louis known as Chouteau’s Landing. The historic area is roughly south of Chouteau Avenue and between 4th Street and the Mississippi River.

“It potentially is very exciting. This part of town has been neglected for a long time,” said Richard Bose.

Bose wrote about the planned project on the St. Louis urbanist website NEXTSTL.

The St. Louis Port Authority is scheduled to vote on whether to enter into a development agreement with Good Development Group at a meeting Thursday morning. The documentation filed in support of the agenda item gives a few details about the project.

According to port authority documents, the Gateway South Project, as it’s called, will include residential, retail, entertainment, office and industrial space. Documents say the developers already own or control 50 acres of the 80 acres planned for the project.

Tom Gullickson is the owner of 1860 Saloon, Game Room & Hardshell Cafe nearby in Soulard.

“That area has sat vacant for so long and it’s been an eyesore. People coming on the interstates, they see that and it’s not very pretty. So anything that can be done to make it look exciting and vibrant, especially by the riverfront, it’s good for the city and it’s good for us,” he said.

Chouteau’s Landing is one of the oldest neighborhoods in St. Louis. In the 1800s it was home to factories, stores and homes. In the 1900s the residents moved out, leaving an area of mostly factories and warehouses.

Although there aren’t specific details of any waterfront development, the project would include the Mississippi River riverfront. Many have felt the city was established because of the Mississippi River but that St. Louis has never tapped the development potential of its riverfront.

“For St. Louis to have turned its back on that same river, largely, and moved west is really I think a tragedy,” said Mike Jones, archivist for the Lafayette Square neighborhood.

The area of the proposed development is in the Kosciusko neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.