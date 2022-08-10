Solution to fix crumbling flood wall in Rock Hill could months or longer to materialize

ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 continues searching for answers for a string of residents in Rock Hill, dealing with a failing retaining wall.

Intense flood waters caused a portion of the wall to burst. MSD crews were breaking up the concrete slab during the early morning hours Tuesday.

“The next thing you know, they’re talking to media, checking the pipes so I’m so thankful for you guys,” resident Jamie Lohr said.

Unfortunately, it’s not the end of this story. The creek is clear with the debris placed where Lohr’s property collapsed. The rock is to help avoid erosion.

“So now we have a lot of boulders sitting there,” Lohr explained. “I don’t know what the next steps are.”

She said she’s unsure why this happened, who owns the wall, and who is responsible for getting her yard back.

News 4 took those questions to Rock Hill City Hall.

“Those houses have been there a long time,” Rock Hill City Administrator Jennifer Yackley shared. “We may not have records of individuals who put in a berm or done some work on the creek that we just didn’t know about.”

Yackley said MSD confirmed stormwater couldn’t get into drainage pipes, to pour into the creek as once again flood waters rose in the area last week. The cause of the blockage was a stop sign, caught in the sewer system.

“We think that was a contributing factor to water not getting in, pooling on streets, flooding. that may have contributed to the wall collapsing into the creek,” Yackley said.

Residents say a possible cause is nice but it doesn’t solve the problem of what to do with the portion of the retaining wall still standing. A real concern is what happens if the wall were to collapse before or during the next major rain event.

Julia Lohmeyer lives a few doors down from Lohr, who originally contacted News 4.

“MSD did tell me if my wall were to collapse, they would clean it up to keep the waterway clear but I don’t want to lose a fourth of my yard to a rock pile,” Lohmeyer explained. “That’s not safe.”

The city’s response is for residents not to attempt to make any fixes.

Yackley says the city, MSD, and residents need to collaborate on a long-term comprehensive plan for the entire creek. That process could take months, or longer.

“The next rain event could happen this afternoon, hopefully, it does not. We can’t predict when that next event happens. We just need to be diligent to have those conversations and work towards a solution.”

For residents along Warson Woods Creek, it feels like a race against time.

“By the looks of it, it needs to be taken care of quickly,” Lohr explained. “If this happens again, my yard is about to fall in the creek.”

MSD told News 4 that crews will return to add more rock at this location to attempt to better level it out. As stated in our last report, MSD does not build or replace retaining walls. It utilizes other practices for flood and erosion prevention.

The City of Rock Hill said it notified all residents about available FEMA funding and how to apply. Lohr told News 4 she will do this because she doesn’t have flood insurance.

She was told she doesn’t live in a flood plain when she purchased her house, but MSD disagrees.

Lohr says she is seeking the advice of an attorney.

