In light of flooding, Spire says service disconnects won’t happen until end of next month

Spire Natural Gas
Spire Natural Gas(KY3)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the wake of recent flooding, Spire says it is stepping up to help customers in the St. Louis and St. Charles area.

Service disconnects will not happen until the end of September and users will not have to pay a fee to get their gas turned back on. Rebates are also available to help customers replace their natural gas appliances they might have lost in the flooding.

“That’s going to be water getting into the basement and knocking out furnaces and impacting services. We know there’s a need out there and it’s the right thing to do to help out our customers,” said Jason Merrill with Spire.

If you or someone you know needs help from Spire, call 1-800-887-4173.

Court releases St. Charles armed citizen after shooting robbery suspect
