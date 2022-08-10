Harrison Bader writes St. Louis goodbye letter: ‘I was part of something truly unique’

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just over a week after being traded to the Yankees, Harrison Bader bid St. Louis farewell in a letter posted on The Players’ Tribune.

“I’ll never forget how awesome it felt to walk around this city, knowing that I was a part of something truly unique. Being a Cardinal in St. Louis is just special. And I just want to make sure all the fans understand how much I enjoyed playing in front of you guys every single second,” he wrote.

Bader recalled driving to Busch Stadium for the first time with his dad after being called up and walking into the locker room for the first time with “not just veterans, but legends” like Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright. He wrote that it he remembered thinking it is “no longer about Harrison Bader. It’s about the St. Louis Cardinals.”

He reminisced about the feeling of scoring a run on his first time on the field and the crowd going wild. “I still have a picture of me celebrating that moment hanging in my apartment. I had it blown up real big and framed.”

Bader wrote that the City of St. Louis helped shape him and became part of who he is. He credits St. Louis as being the origin of his smile, which he wants St. Louis to remember most about him. “The smile was the reaction to the fans cheering that that just happened on the field.”

