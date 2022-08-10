Godfrey man charged with allegedly fleeing officers, possessing meth in South Roxana

ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV) -- South Roxana Police said a Godfrey man fled from officers during a routine traffic stop and was found with more than 100 grams of meth.

David Hallstead, 35, was driving a motorcycle near Madison and Route 111 when a South Roxana officer attempted to pull him over. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Missouri, police said.

Hallstead had active warrants for his arrest. He fled from the traffic stop, police said, and was apprehended after a short pursuit. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Hallstead with possession of meth, intent to sell the meth, stealing the motorcycle and fleeing from police officers.

Hallstead’s bond was set at $200,000. Police did not say any officers were injured during the traffic stop.

