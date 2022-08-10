Court releases St. Charles armed citizen after shooting robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 26-year-old armed citizen was cleared of any wrongdoing Wednesday.

On July 16, Christopher Dandridge Jr. shot and killed Lance Bush, 26, keeping him from robbing the QuikTrip located on 2260 First Capitol, according to officials. Reports say Bush allegedly robbed three different Quiktrips, holding knives to clerks’ throats prior to the incident.

