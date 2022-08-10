Chaminade grad Brady Cook named Mizzou’s starting QB

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) prepares to throw as offensive lineman Hyrin White (50)...
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) prepares to throw as offensive lineman Hyrin White (50) helps defend against pressure from Army in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)(Emil Lippe | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV) - Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz named St. Louis native Brady Cook the team’s starting quarterback Tuesday.

The red-shirt sophomore beat out Tyler Macon and two others to get the starting job in the opener against Louisiana Tech on September 1.

Cook, who attended Chaminade, appeared in three games in 2020 as a true freshman and appeared in five more in 2021.

He started in Armed Forces Bowl over Connor Bazelak, going 27-34 for 238 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 53 yards and one touchdown.

