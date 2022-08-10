Shelter in place order issued as black smoke fills sky over Madison, Illinois

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Heavy black smoke is being seen across the area as flames shoot up in the Metro East.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. The fire is believed to have broken out at a company that does metal recycling.

Download the KMOV News App

Around 11:30 a.m., Madison County EMA told News 4 they were sending out a Code Red for a shelter in place order for a half-mile around the burning building. It is not known how long the order will be in place.

Smoke from the fire has been seen as far as the Saint Louis Zoo. Firefighters from across the area have been called to the scene, including from Spanish Lake, St. Louis City and Godfrey.

News 4 has crews on the scene and will update this story as details develop.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Black smokes seen in Metro East
Black smoke seen for miles as flames shoot up in the Metro East
Court releases St. Charles armed citizen after shooting robbery suspect
Court releases St. Charles armed citizen after shooting robbery suspect
Abby is happy to be back at home with her family after a rough two months.
Dog reunites with family after spelunkers rescue her in cave
A litter of local service dogs in training recently celebrated their first birthday, marking...
Litter of service dogs in training celebrate first birthday, enter final stretch of training