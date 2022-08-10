Shelter in place order issued as black smoke fills sky over Madison, Illinois

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Heavy black smoke is being seen across the area as flames shoot up in the Metro East.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. The fire is believed to have broken out at a company that does metal recycling.

Around 11:30 a.m., Madison County EMA told News 4 they were sending out a Code Red for a shelter in place order for a half-mile around the burning building. It is not known how long the order will be in place.

Smoke from the fire has been seen as far as the Saint Louis Zoo. Firefighters from across the area have been called to the scene, including from Spanish Lake, St. Louis City and Godfrey.

News 4 has crews on the scene and will update this story as details develop.

#BREAKING: There appears to be a large fire in Madison, Illinois. @KMOV We’re working to figure out the cause. pic.twitter.com/vQKaAhQByj — Deion Broxton (@DeionBroxton) August 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.