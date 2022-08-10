AMBER Alert issued after car stolen with child inside in North County

By Nicole Sanders
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - An AMBER Alert was issued for a 2-year-old girl who was inside a car that was stolen overnight in Florissant.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2-year-old Amari Washington was left unattended in a brown or dark-colored Hyundai Sonata in the 3300 block of Dunn Road just past 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The car was stolen by an unknown person.

An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Amari Washington. Highway patrol says she was abducted...
An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Amari Washington. Highway patrol says she was abducted when the car she was left alone in was stolen Wednesday morning in St. Louis.(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Amari was last seen wearing a pink shirt and yellow pants. She is about 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. Police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for the Sonata with Missouri license plate CT9D6C. It has a hole in the left rear taillight.

If you see Amari, please call 911 or St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Work on a crumbling flood wall in Rock Hill
Solution to fix crumbling flood wall in Rock Hill could take months or longer to materialize
Court releases St. Charles armed citizen after shooting robbery suspect
Court releases St. Charles armed citizen after shooting robbery suspect
Work on a crumbling flood wall in Rock Hill
Solution to fix crumbling flood wall in Rock Hill could take years to materialize
A litter of local service dogs in training recently celebrated their first birthday, marking...
Litter of service dogs in training celebrate first birthday, enter final stretch of training