AMBER Alert issued after car stolen with child inside in North County

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - An AMBER Alert was issued for a 2-year-old girl who was inside a car that was stolen overnight in Florissant.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2-year-old Amari Washington was left unattended in a brown or dark-colored Hyundai Sonata in the 3300 block of Dunn Road just past 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The car was stolen by an unknown person.

An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Amari Washington. Highway patrol says she was abducted when the car she was left alone in was stolen Wednesday morning in St. Louis. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Amari was last seen wearing a pink shirt and yellow pants. She is about 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. Police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for the Sonata with Missouri license plate CT9D6C. It has a hole in the left rear taillight.

If you see Amari, please call 911 or St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

