4Warn Weather: Mostly Sunny With Below Average Temperatures

Weather Discussion: Lots of sunshine and lower humidity today. The trend of drier air continues the rest of the work week. Sunday will be hotter. There is a low chance for some rain by early next week.

The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak on August 11-12. Illumination from a full moon will make it a little tricky to see the meteors but experts still expect a good show.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.