4Warn Weather: Mostly Sunny With Below Average Temperatures

Weather Discussion
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Lots of sunshine and lower humidity today. The trend of drier air continues the rest of the work week. Sunday will be hotter. There is a low chance for some rain by early next week.

The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak on August 11-12. Illumination from a full moon will make it a little tricky to see the meteors but experts still expect a good show.

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7 day
4Warn Weather: Lower Humidity, Sunny
August 9 late-night seven-day forecast
4Warn Weather: Dry and Mild For St. Louis, A Shower South Tonight
August 9 seven-day forecast
4Warn Alert: Showers mainly south & cooler
4Warn Alert: Isolated Spots of Heavy Rain Tonight
4Warn Alert: Isolated Spots of Heavy Rain Tonight