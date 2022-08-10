4Warn Weather: Heating Up This Weekend

Weather Discussion
By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Warmer and a touch more humid Thursday. Then a front comes through with lower humidity and a bit cooler for Friday. But it will heat up this weekend, highs are back into the 90s by Sunday. The rain chance Sunday looks low, but check back if it increases. Otherwise Monday & Tuesday have a shot for some rain.

The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak on August 11-12. Illumination from a full moon will make it a little tricky to see the meteors but experts still expect a good show.

7 Day Forecast

