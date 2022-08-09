Where existing efforts to make naloxone more available in fighting the opioid crisis stand

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid crisis didn’t go away, it got worse. The number of overdose deaths in the U.S. set a new record in 2021 at over 100,000. In Missouri, more people died of drug overdoses than in vehicle crashes.

Naloxone is the medicine that stops an opioid overdose, it’s commonly referred to by its brand name, Narcan.

Ellis and Patti Fitzwater started an organization to raise awareness about substance abuse disorder after their son Michael died of an overdose of heroin and Xanax in 2014. The organization is named H.E.A.L.: Stop Heroin, which stands for Heroin, Awareness, Education, League.

Besides raising awareness, their organization also distributes naloxone.

“Narcan, plain and simple, saves lives.” said Patti.

“If you’ve got it, you may be able to save a life,” said Ellis.

The Fitzwaters have worked with other organizations and city leaders to put naloxone in public places, to make it more readily available to help someone who might be experiencing an overdose. There are opioid recovery kits in a clear box and mounted on a wall, at the Dellwood Recreation Center and the Olivette Community Center.

Earlier this year, New York City and Philadephia announced plans to distribute naloxone vending machines. In Columbus, Ohio there are opioid recovery kits mounted on the walls of public libraries.

In Missouri, MO Network provides assistance for people struggling with substance abuse disorder. It distributes 600-700 naloxone kits each month but wants to make the life-saving medicine more accessible. So it created a distribution box, called a naloxyboxy.

Chad Sabora is the organization’s co-founder and executive director.

“Places like MO Network and other recovery centers, we can’t be open 24 hours a day. We can put this outside, stock it when we leave for the night to make sure that at any hour, somebody needs it, it’s here,” he said.

Sabora said their distribution box will be helpful for people who want to remain anonymous. The first box will be outside MO Network’s offices at 4022 South Broadway. Sabora said he hopes to eventually have naloxone distribution boxes statewide.

The money to fund the distribution of naloxone comes from federal grants and fundraisers.

MO Network can be reached at (844) 732-3587

The Never Use Alone overdose prevention hotline can be reached at (800) 484-3731

H.E.A.L. can be reached at healstopheroin.org or by calling (314) 521-5878

