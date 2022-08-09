St. Louis woman sentenced for attempted arson during 2020 protests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison after trying to set fires at a 7-Eleven during a 2020 protest.

Officials said on June 1, 2020, Nautica Turner poured lighter fluid on the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of N. 17th Street while the store was being looted by other people. A man, Justin Cannamore, showed her a better technique for pouring the fluid before she took the container back and continued the attempted arson.

Cannamore, of St. Louis County, later set a fire in an aisle of the store which was put out when a firework exploded in the same location. Turner tried to restart the fire with a thin cardboard box but was unsuccessful before attempting to light a fire in a concrete trashcan outside the store.

Turner admitted to a plea agreement in February.

The looting happened during protests over the May 25, 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Turner, now 27, pleaded guilty in February to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit arson. Cannamore was sentenced to three years in prison in September.

