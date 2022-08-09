SLPS Superintendent to retire at the end of the year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dr. Kelvin Adams will retire from his role as the Saint Louis Public Schools Superintendent after nearly 14 years.

“As I continue to serve the students, families, and staff of Saint Louis Public Schools over the next few months, I do so with a deep sense of pride and humility. We have come a long way since 2008, but there is still much work to be done,” Adams said in a press release. “This school year will be challenging as we focus on the safe return of students and staff amid community health challenges. We hope to restore a sense of normalcy while creating innovative learning opportunities for all students. I remain 100% committed to leading this important work.”

Adams began his role in 2008. He will officially retire on Dec. 31, 2022, but the Board of Education will search for his successor to serve the area’s largest school district. Board President Matt Davis said Adam’s retirement is “truly the end of an era.”

“Dr. Adams often says he is, ‘data-driven,’ and he used that talent to analyze information and help change the trajectory of the District. Today, SLPS is fully accredited, due to the leadership of our superintendent and his team.” He added, “Dr. Adams has given his all to this District for 14 years and we are extremely indebted to him.”

The first discussion about his replacement will begin tonight during a meeting. A nationwide search will begin in the upcoming weeks.

