Police investigating death at St. Charles County park

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager died at Klondike Park in St. Charles County Tuesday, EMS officials told News 4.

Officers were called to park in Defiance around 12:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Authorities believe the death was an accident. The area around boat ramp on the east side of the park is currently closed.

