Local police unions sue to stop civilian oversight board in St. Louis City

Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new St. Louis City ordinance that creates a board to investigate police misconduct is being challenged by police unions.

The St. Louis Louis Police Officer’s Association and the Ethical Society of Police are suing to block a newly-formed civilian oversight board, which was created when Mayor Tishuara Jones signed Board Bill 47 in early August.

Both unions say it violates state law. The oversight board would independently investigate reported cases of officer misconduct and use of force.

Jones’ office says it will not comment on the lawsuit.

