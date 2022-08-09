Mission to preserve St. Louis’ historic gospel ties revived in Central West End

CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. (KMOV) – Church bells once echoed hourly in the Holy Corners Historic District in the Central West End where six sacred temples outline the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Washington Avenue. The vacant multicolored brick Second Baptist Church remained dormant for years. That is ... until a local film producer with eyes set to transform the Italianate Gothic-style church into a Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GHOF).

“This is one of the birthplaces of gospel music,” Film Producer Monica Butler exclaimed. “This is long overdue for gospel music to be recognized.”

With 25 years in the film production industry, Monica Butler has worked on a long list of notable projects such as BET’s “Bobby Jones Gospel” and the film” John Wick”. Now, she hopes to add the GHOF to it. Butler envisioned the GHOF to be a pipeline to honor and acknowledge St. Louis’ history in the gospel music realm. Her goal is to prevent the tales of the healing genre to be forgotten.

“We want to preserve our gospel music,” she said. " You know a lot of times our stories go untold and this is one that we don’t want to go untold.”

Referencing hearing the sounds of soothing melodies as a child, Butler recalled witnessing her mother Jacqueline and the Inter-Faith choir harmonizing with Gospel trailblazers, the O’Neal Twins, in the studio.

“The O’Neal Twins and the Inter-Faith choir were the first to have a concert at this church,” Butler said, detailing the significance of this building.

Local film producer Monica Butler peeks out the second-floor window of the former Second Baptist Church. She aims for this site to become the Gospel Hall of Fame (KMOV)

Her personal connection deepens as she mentioned she was featured in a local 1982 documentary, “Say Amen Somebody” at the age of 15. The center of the documentary was a St. Louis legend considered one of the most influential gospel singers: Willie Mae Ford. Ford helped establish many firsts in the local gospel community including a chapter of the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses alongside the Father of Gospel Music Thomas Dorsey.

“[Dorsey and Ford] traveled back and forth from Chicago to St. Louis to create the foundation of gospel music as a business. Before that, groups went around singing but no one documented that. They put it in sheet music form. Everyone could sing it,” Lin Woods with the Gospel Hall of Fame said.

The duo helped popularize gospel blues throughout Black churches and educated the first generation of spiritual singers in the 1930s.

With the town’s historic ties to the gospel community prevalent, the ladies want to honor each icon.

“St. Louis is full of living legends,” St. Louis City Committee Chairwoman Yolonda Yancie explained. “St. Louis is still making music. The history here is immaculate.”

Yancie referenced St. Louis native Zella Jackson Price and one of the oldest living gospel songstress Ethel Foster. Both are notable powerhouses in the Show-Me State but their talents may be overlooked by out-of-towners.

“But we will recognize them in this Gospel Hall of Fame,” Butler interjects.

In 2019, the Missouri Preservation organization listed the Second Baptist Church as a “Place in Peril”.

The church’s steeple towers over the overgrown emerald quad just feet away from the garden area. Black soot is plastered on the five-story church belltower. In October 2021, a two-alarm fire rippled through the historic site. Bright orange flames shot out of the church’s bell tower as over 60 firefighters extinguished the blaze. However, she doesn’t want that moment to define the GHOF.

“The fire was tragic but it’s a blessing at the same time because it brought recognition to what we are doing,” she added.

The church was previously listed as a “Place in Peril” in 2019 by the Missouri Preservation organization.

Fast forward to 2022, the church is still in a deteriorating state. Walking through the site, the trained eye can see broken windows, graffiti marked along each wall and missing pipes stolen from the pipe organ.

Although the $22 million redevelopment hasn’t started, Butler dreams to create a 40,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art interactive museum. The film producer partnered with the Lawrence Group, which renovated several historic sites like the City Foundry STL and Angad Arts Hotel. The main sanctuary is the first area that visitors will set their eyes on once inside. It will be filled with several attractions such as a cultural arts center, museum and educational classrooms.

Renderings of the Gospel Hall of Fame (KMOV)

“Inside the actual pews, you can sit next to a statue of Mahlia Jackson and you can put on headphones to hear her song. From Andrae Crouch to Willie Mae Ford to the O’Neil Twins. They’ll be everywhere,” Butler detailed.

The multipurpose room on the second floor will have a different vibe. Performances on a soundstage and possibly a recording studio will be featured there. Giving local musicians and artists a safe haven to flourish will help the longevity of the genre.

Walking toward the outdoor courtyard, Butler pointed down at the reddish brown bricks describing how this location will evolve into the “Walk of Faith”. Similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Butler envisioned this area will pay homage to artists dating back to the early 20th Century.

“You can put a brick with your loved one’s name [on it.]. There will be a QR code where their picture and their favorite song will come up. We want this center to be interactive,” she added.

The film producer has her eyes set on 2024 to welcome people across the world inside the GHOF. Jokingly, she said the Holy Corners have been silent for too long.

“For these bells not to ring for over a decade,” Butler added. “It’s like we need those bells to ring again.”

She smirked as she confidently stated the“church bells will ring again.”

